Sammut Group’s PBD Architects-designed VUE, a mixed-use project in Sydney’s south, will be constructed by Decode following an announcement by the developer.

Located at the northern end of Cronulla Mall, VUE comprises two eight-storey buildings unified by a double-storey podium. 112 total apartments will sit within the precinct, with 880 sqm of commercial and 3,000 sqm of retail space to be provided by the development.

Sammut Group CEO Allen Sammut says the decision to allow Decode to bring the development to life was a straightforward one.

“The appointment of Decode as our building partner for VUE is a significant milestone for this landmark development, particularly as we’re about to commence demolition on site.”

“We’re confident that their impeccable track record and reputation in the industry as well as their expertise and resources make Decode the ideal partner to help us bring our vision for VUE to life.”

Mim Design has handled the interiors for the apartments, which feature a robust, natural palette alongside sculpted forms which mimic the nearby coastline. A north-facing pool, communal terrace and pavilion, pool-side day beds, a sauna and gym headline the list of amenities available to residents.

Decode has recently won a 2023 Urban Taskforce Best Mixed-Use Development Award for the construction of Burwood Grand, while Grande Pyrmont Bay Estate won the 2021 Urban Taskforce Best Low-Rise Residential Development Award. The company’s Founder, Sam El Rihani, says his team is excited to partner with Sammut Group to bolster its portfolio in Sydney’s south.

‘We are delighted to be working with the prestigious Sammut Group who have already proven to be an efficient and cooperative partner, making it a joy to realise our shared vision for VUE Cronulla,” he says.

“VUE is a truly unique building with its striking facade and coastal design. We are excited to deliver a landmark luxury building of this scale and see it set the bar for modern living and quality design in South Sydney.”

A selection of two and three-bedroom apartments remain available for prospective buyers. The $350 million urban renewal project, to be delivered with venture capital partner Alceon Group, is expected to be completed by 2025.