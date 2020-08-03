Deakin University to launch new infrastructure Master’s course

A new Master’s course in infrastructure engineering and management will be offered by Victoria’s Deakin University from 2021.

The Master in Infrastructure Engineering and Management will be offered for both domestic and international students to advance their engineering skills and, at the same time, develop essential management skills required for major infrastructure projects.

The course will be offered in two formats: a one-year program and a two-year professional program available in both full time and part time modes, to meet student needs of various backgrounds and expertise levels.

Associate professor Mahmud Ashraf from Deakin’s School of Engineering, says a key feature of the course was the particular focus on management skills required for projects in the railway industry, a skill set not covered in most Australian university degrees.

“There is a recognised skills shortage in infrastructure management, particularly railway engineering, and this course will develop the skills to prepare engineering professionals for jobs in this sector,” says Ashraf.

Associate professor Bre-Anne Sainsbury, who is an expert in rock mechanics and tunnel design, says the new qualification could be studied online and included units in advanced engineering and construction management.

“Ideally, it would suit civil engineers who want to advance their career in infrastructure and tunnelling projects,” says Sainsbury.

“It will build the skills they need to take principal level roles and become integral to the decision making process on the projects that are re-shaping our state,” she notes.

The Victorian Government is currently investing $57 billion in major infrastructure and smart technology projects including the Metro Tunnel, West Gate Tunnel, level crossing removals, suburban line upgrades and the $1.75billion Regional Rail Revival.

