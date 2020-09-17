David Selden reveals inspiration behind King Penthouse designs

Following Greenland Australia’s launch of the $35 million King Penthouse at its landmark CBD project, Greenland Centre Sydney, earlier in 2020, architect David Selden has now provided a glimpse into the inspiration behind his plans for the ultra-residence.

As one of Australia’s most visionary interior designers, Selden has imagined a one-of-a-kind home featuring bespoke, finely-crafted interiors that set a new standard for penthouse living in Sydney.

Using the iconic Sydney Harbour as his inspiration, Selden has incorporated polished Italian stucco lustro walls that curve through the living spaces, mirroring the harbour’s undulating shoreline.

“The harbour defines and represents the beauty and the most amazing aspect of Sydney, and we wanted to celebrate this amazing geographical feature, with its undulating coves and inlets, which weave from the Pacific Ocean right through to the city itself,” says Selden.

“As such, the harbour’s curved forms, natural light and reflectivity have informed the design of the King Penthouse in the context of its location at the centre of Sydney, with unparalleled views of the harbour.”

The King Penthouse’s curved walls also represent a multi-faceted design element, says Selden.

“The walls provide a fluid motion of circulation throughout the penthouse but also provide a sense of definition, shifting in scale and proportion specific to the function of each room,” he explains.

“They play an important role in the extension of natural light – as the light rolls over the edges of the curved forms, it emphasises the generous height of the spaces.

“At the same time, these unique walls connect the King Penthouse’s two levels, both physically and spatially, while directing and focussing attention towards the 360-degree panoramic views over the iconic Sydney Harbour and CBD, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour and the Blue Mountains.”

Another key element of Selden’s design is an expansive ‘sky garden’, complete with natural stone floors and a luxury spa surrounded by lush gardens.

“This private space enables the very best of outdoor living – a trait that is synonymous with Sydney – using generous stone paving set within layered and textural landscaping.

“By incorporating substantial landscaping, we’re able to provide a sense of permanence to the outdoor areas, which graduate from a wider entertaining terrace on the eastern side to a more intimate garden terrace on the western side.

“All of these garden spaces are designed to reflect the natural and dappled light by day, while inviting in the sparkling and glamorous city lights by night.”

The fortunate future owner of the King Penthouse will open their door to a sweeping grand foyer, which features a fireplace and open skylight above.

Meanwhile, a sculptural staircase will form a curving connection between the penthouse’s two floors.

The home will also contain all the tools for the home chef and entertainer, with a kitchen containing high-end appliances, a convenient concealed scullery and an expansive curved stone bench.

On the upper level terrace, an outdoor kitchen with double under-bench fridges will extend the options for entertaining.

Gourmands will also take pleasure in the King Penthouse’s custom-made, temperature and humidity-controlled cellar room.

This circular space, with a central plinth for opening wine bottles, is designed to cater to wine connoisseurs while providing an intimate space to converse or retreat.

In total, the 674sqm residence incorporates 411sqm of indoor living space and 263sqm of outdoor space, with a spacious master bedroom featuring a separate timber-panelled dressing room with open display shelving, as well as pale gold carpeting.

This is complemented by majestic bathrooms lined with green marble, high-quality tapware and soaring skylights.

The luxury residence, which is now available for sale through selling agents CBRE Residential Projects, is expected to attract a range of high net worth buyers, ex-pats, overseas purchasers, affluent baby boomers and maybe even celebrities or business tycoons, with completion anticipated for early 2021.