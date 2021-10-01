Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Wind turbine blades repurposed as bike sheds
shareShare

Wind turbine blades repurposed as bike sheds

As an early adopter of wind power, Denmark is dealing with the challenge of bulk disposal of these fibreglass blades.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

01 Oct 2021 2m read View Author

Danish-wind-turbine-blades-repurposed-as-bike-shed-1732009400.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

There’s no doubt renewable energy is playing a major role in reducing emissions and creating a more sustainable world. However, the increasing adoption of renewable energy technologies is also creating a problem of disposal of decommissioned equipment on reaching end-of-life.

A pioneer in wind power generation, Denmark today relies on wind energy to meet 40 per cent of their energy requirements. But the country is also facing a problem of discarded wind turbine blades, which typically have a lifespan of 20-25 years. As an early adopter of wind power, Denmark is dealing with the challenge of bulk disposal of these fibreglass blades. Conventional methods of disposal of this composite waste include landfill disposal, incineration and recycling.

While landfill disposal will only lead to overflow, incineration has its own environmental problems. Recycling, therefore, seems to be the sustainable way forward by repurposing the decommissioned blades into clever usable solutions.

The Re-Wind Network, one of the companies assigned by the Danish government to recycle wind turbine blades, is repurposing these giant structures into various architectural elements such as bicycle shelters and pedestrian footbridges.

The company recently installed wind turbine blades in the Danish port of Aalborg to create protective bike shelters. The characteristic wing-like shape of the blade provides a canopy, and opens up potential for creating similar shelters in urban spaces, or in architectural and structural applications.

Rotterdam in The Netherlands has a 1,200-square-metre children's playground featuring a slide tower, tunnels, ramps and slides made from decommissioned rotor blades. Wind turbine blades have also been turned into public seating and bus stops. There are also plans to create furniture from end-of-life wind turbine blades.

Image: A bike shelter repurposed from a discarded wind turbine blade (image courtesy of Chris Yelland)

  • Popular Articles
  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

  • Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?
    Sustainability

    Are you this year’s Editor’s Choice?

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap