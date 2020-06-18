Danish firm 3XN along with BVN & Aspect Studios net Sydney Fish Market

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian says the rebuild of the new Sydney Fish Market paves the way for construction on the site to begin, creating 700 construction jobs and more than 700 ongoing jobs once the new markets open in 2024.

“Projects equal jobs. Building infrastructure will be key to our economic recovery out of this pandemic which is why we have already accelerated a number of infrastructure projects in NSW, creating thousands of jobs,” says Berejiklian.

The new Sydney Fish Market has been designed by Danish architect 3XN, in association with Sydney firms BVN and Aspect Studios, and will be built over the waters of Blackwattle Bay and adjacent to the current site.

The new building will include a variety of fishmongers, restaurants, cafés, bars, and specialty food retailers in a four-storey market hall setting, as well as new public promenades and a ferry wharf.

Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes says, “Building the new Sydney Fish Market at the head of Blackwattle Bay is an incredible opportunity to transform an under-utilised area into a vibrant, accessible and attractive waterfront precinct.”

“The approved design also provides more than 4,700sqm of new public open space and paves the way for a future shared pedestrian and cycle path that will provide waterfront access all the way to Woolloomooloo.”

Early works for the Sydney Fish Markets are expected to commence within the next eight weeks, with a stage one contract to be awarded shortly.

A tender process is also underway for the major construction phase, which is expected to start in early 2021.

