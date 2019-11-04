Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Jorn Utzon film
shareShare

Danish design series: New free-to-watch Jørn Utzon film

The second half of a two-part Danish design series, Vola has released a new free-to-watch movie profiling the works of legendary designer Jørn Utzon.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

04 Nov 2019 1m read View Author

Danish-design-film-New-free-watch-Jørn-Utzon-1732011408.png

sharestar

1 of 1 slides

The second half of a two-part Danish design series, Vola has released a new free-to-watch movie profiling the works of legendary designer Jørn Utzon.

The film is presented by the Utzon Centre’s Creative Director, Lasse Andersson, and explores three of Utzon’s architectural masterpieces: The Sydney Opera House in Australia, Can Lis in Mallorca and the seldom seen Ahm House in the UK. The short film delves into the approach, inspiration and process that made Utzon one of the most celebrated and visionary Danish designers.

Click here to watch other installments of the On Design series.

  • Popular Articles
  • Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture
    Industry News

    Introducing Mansard by BonYan, Carr and Eckersley Garden Architecture

  • Net zero home to power a sustainable future
    Industry News

    Net zero home to power a sustainable future

  • Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot
    Industry News

    Discover Gordon Place by Woods Bagot

  • Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study
    Industry News

    Fruit waste being used to generate electricity for lighting in new circular economy study

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap