The second half of a two-part Danish design series, Vola has released a new free-to-watch movie profiling the works of legendary designer Jørn Utzon.

The film is presented by the Utzon Centre’s Creative Director, Lasse Andersson, and explores three of Utzon’s architectural masterpieces: The Sydney Opera House in Australia, Can Lis in Mallorca and the seldom seen Ahm House in the UK. The short film delves into the approach, inspiration and process that made Utzon one of the most celebrated and visionary Danish designers.

