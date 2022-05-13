Logo
Biodegradable wireless sensors that can float in the wind
Biodegradable wireless sensors that can float in the wind

Researchers at the University of Washington have taken inspiration from the common dandelion to develop a range of wireless sensors that can be distributed by the wind after being dropped from a drone.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

13 May 2022 2m read View Author

Dandelion-inspired-wireless-sensors-1732008950.png

Dandelions use the wind to disperse their seeds. Researchers at the University of Washington have taken inspiration from the common dandelion to develop a range of wireless sensors that can be distributed by the wind after being dropped from a drone.

Wireless sensors are used to monitor temperature, humidity and other environmental conditions across large geographical areas. Data from these sensors provide unique insights for a variety of applications, including agriculture and monitoring climate change. However, it can be time-consuming and expensive to physically place hundreds of sensors across a large area.

The tiny sensor-carrying device developed by the University of Washington team is about 30 times as heavy as a 1mg dandelion seed but can still travel up to 100 metres in a moderate breeze, once it’s released by a drone. A single device can carry four sensors and shares sensor data up to 60 metres away. Instead of batteries, which can increase weight, the device features tiny solar panels as a power source for its onboard electronics. However, this also means the sensors stop working when the sun goes down, and needs a bit of energy to get started the next morning.

A major challenge for the team was to make the whole device as light as an actual dandelion seed. They first began with a shape that would allow the system to take its time falling to the ground so that it could be tossed around by a breeze. The researchers tested 75 designs to determine the maximum speed a device would have as it fell through the air.

During tests, the prototype devices landed with the solar panels facing upright 95% of the time. The devices are designed to flip over and fall in a consistently upright orientation similar to a dandelion seed, the researchers say.

The sensor-carrying devices were dropped from different heights, either by hand or by drone on campus to measure how far they would travel in the wind. Being battery-free, the device will work until it physically breaks down. Further research is on to make these systems more biodegradable.

Source: The University of Washington

Image: This battery-free device uses solar panels (black rectangles shown here) to power its onboard electronics. (Photo: Mark Stone/University of Washington)

