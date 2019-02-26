DPN Casa Capace announces $1bn disability housing rollout

Specialist disability housing provider DPN Casa Capace has launched a project to build architecturally designed, resident-centric homes for people with disabilities across Australia.

The $1 billion project will begin this month with the construction of a prototype, which will be scaled to more than 700 homes in five years.

DPN Casa Capace is partnering with institutional investors and disability care providers to deliver these homes, helping meet the growing demand for Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA) by housing 3500 residents.

A registered provider with the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) and part of the award-winning property and financial services enterprise, DPN Group, DPN Casa Capace is commencing the construction of its semi-detached housing prototype at a special launch event in Sydney on 26th February 2019.

The model is designed for two to three NDIS participants with a disability (each side), including those with complex needs, who can have each room tailored to their needs. The tenancy will be funded by each resident’s NDIS SDA payment.

DPN Casa Capace will partner with NDIS Supported Independent Living (SIL) care providers, who will choose suitable housing locations, and accommodate residents with disabilities and their carers in their homes.

The Northcott Society is the care provider and design collaborator for the $1.5-million prototype home in south-west Sydney’s Oran Park, which is fully funded by DPN. The tenants are expected to move in from August.

Sam Khalil, DPN founder and anaging director, says: “The private sector is best equipped to develop the housing to meet Australia’s growing demand for SDA homes.

DPN is sourcing capital from institutional investors – and our supply chain has the capacity to build hundreds of homes each year, at about 70 percent of the cost of previous Government-built homes and at a higher quality.

Lee Carpenter, deputy CEO at The Northcott Society, says: “We are strong champions of the move away from the institutional image of a traditional disability group home. Partnering with developers like DPN Casa Capace shows that attractive, modern developments should be what the standard should be for disability housing."

As one of Australia’s largest disability service providers, including disability accommodation, we will provide support services for the customers in this exciting new development.”

Design and technology features

Designed by architect Aaron Stevens, the single-level, semi-detached house looks like any other family home but is fully compliant with NDIS SDA design requirements.

Key features include oversized doors and corridors, larger and open-plan spaces to allow for mobility devices, and robust construction.

The home will be fitted with customisable fittings such as supports in ceilings to accommodate hoists; adjustable kitchen benches, sinks and basins for wheelchair usage; and the latest in technology using Apple’s Homekit platform for privacy and control.