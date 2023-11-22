Tasmanian property developer, Red Panda, have unveiled its concept designs for reUNIÒN, a DKO-designed vibrant mixed-use precinct located in the heart of Launceston.

Located at Wellington Street, the site is the former location of Launceston TAFE. Once complete, 14 apartments, a number of restaurants, cafes, a brewery and distillery and 5-star hotel will feature onsite.

reUNIÒN derives its name from the large purpose-built courtyard that will house and reunite a number of Launceston dining outlets. Residential amenity is likened to that of an airport lounge, with formal dining, library, workspace, and formal lounge and bar to be integrated into a communal space for apartment residents.

Dominic Gaetani, Senior Associate at DKO and Tasmanian native, says he is delighted to be involved in a project that will completely transform its locale.

“Having grown up in the area, this project is of personal importance to me and the care our team have taken to deliver a significant project that will add to the local community is evident,” he says.

The precinct sits in close proximity to Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG) and Royal Park, offering a natural linkage between the Launceston CBD and Cataract Gorge.

“As a passionate advocate for Tasmania, I am proud of the vision this project has for the future of the Launceston area,” says Andrew McCullagh, Red Panda CEO.

“It will reinvent the community with natural pedestrian and bike flow, bustling cafes and restaurants, and bring in visitors from both inter-state and overseas. It is a truly positive outlook for the Launceston community and a world-class lifestyle development.”

Construction is now underway, with a decision on a hotel operator expected to be announced in the coming months.