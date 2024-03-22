DKO’s interiors team has delivered a transformed The Lyall Hotel to locals and visitors of South Yarra, which now comprises 49 new refurbished rooms and two large residential suites.

The five star hotel’s transformation has been overseen across a three-year design process by Lidia Brugnaro, Michael Drescher and Jacob Olsen. The understated charm and hospitality of luxe French hotel typology is interwoven throughout, with each detail carefully considered.

“Guest comfort is paramount with a variety of places to sit, a plush ottoman beckons at the end of the bed. The Lyall guest rooms are much more than sleeping,” says DKO Interior Design Director, Michael Drescher.

“Guests can welcome their social engagements, host glam squads for weddings and take some respite from shopping with time to pause and regroup.”

Occupants are welcomed into the hotel via an alfresco dining area and led to a lobby boasting a fireside check in and a number of locally designed furniture pieces. To the right sits the bistro and bar, enhanced with black and white chequered marble flooring and to the left, an inlaid timber chevron floor and hand tufted rugs.

The rooms at The Lyall carry further the Parisian feel, with balconies facing outward toward the leafy street below. Bathrooms sit to the right and a walk-in robe to the left, while ottoman, chaise and all the top tier facilities that one would expect in a 5- star hotel are integrated within each room.

Two new suites are what DKO describes as the epitome of restrained luxury. Expansive lounge rooms with two fireplaces, palatial bathrooms and landscaped outdoor terrace will be utilised by esteemed guests. The north suite has a beautiful outlook onto a Paul Bangay-designed courtyard.

At ground level, tables activate the streetscape to allow for guests to better appreciate a sunset evening wine or cocktail before dinner. The Lyall colour palette is a baseline of black and white, with layering of pale blues and greens to connect to the street and the Japanese maple courtyard down through the centre of the hotel.

“The Lyall has always been a known hotel in the area, and we have never wanted to lose that connection to the hotel,” Drescher continues.

“The Lyall is en-pointe for South Yarra. The locals are very proud of it. Now the story continues, the Lyall has had a long history and we have helped reinstate the beauty and charm of it with a modern and timely chapter.”