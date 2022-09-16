DKO Architecture has teamed up with Chapter Group and Monark Property Partners to create a new $30 million commercial hub in Collingwood.

Located at 19 Down Street, the development will be occupied by DKO once completed. Sitting in close proximity to public transport stops, the tower’s orientation makes for an abundance of natural light. The co-working space is expected to have an overly positive impact on DKO personnel and other occupants.

The redbrick heritage of industrial Collingwood is on show amongst the external design of the building, with a facade featuring bands of red concrete and glossy black glass. Landscaped margins cascade with abundant planting that serves to provide a lush green counterpoint to the building’s facade.

The tower sits on a 467 sqm, with 2,345 sqm of net lettable area. DKO will occupy four levels within the eight level tower, with other tenants given the remaining four levels.

“We have two projects that we are designing underway with Chapter Group, as our business principles and design aesthetics are happily aligned,” says DKO Founder, Koos de Keijzer.

“We look forward to designing and delivering a testimony to these ethics that will greatly enhance Collingwood’s built realm.”

A three floor podium sits above the ground floor plane, while levels four to eight peel back from Down St. Each level features flexible workspaces, with landscaped planter boxes and a rooftop solar garden underlining DKO’s biophilic principle.

Dean Lefkos, Director and Founder of Chapter Group says he has noticed sharp demographic and logistical changes in the commercial market over the last 24 months.

“There has been a significant shift from large CBD office buildings to more boutique buildings in the city fringe. There are two major factors here, firstly, financial. Rental rates in the city fringe are two percent lower than the CBD commercial spaces and secondly, demographic.

“Millennials in the workforce prefer the vibrancy, access to transport and proximity to home that city fringe location offer versus traditional CBD tenancies.”