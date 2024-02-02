Plans for the repurposing of the former Telstra Exchange at St Leonards are now on display, with the DKO-designed multi-residential complex preserving a number of internal elements of the existing structure.

The $209 million overhaul to the site will see a 43-storey building stacked above the exchange, comprising 272 build-to-rent dwellings, ten key worker housing units and 84 serviced apartments. There will also be a number of retail offerings located onsite.

"Engaging with the community is essential to shaping an area's future and making sure projects bring tangible benefits. This development could provide more housing options, foster diversity and enhance housing affordability,” she says.

"In line with the Department's priorities to accelerate the delivery of homes, the rezoning and development application for this project are being considered at the same time."

Located six kilometres from the Sydney CBD and in close proximity to the future Crows Nest Sydney Metro station, the development is well positioned. If approved the development could support 250 construction jobs and a further 40 ongoing roles.

Feedback is being accepted on both documents until 26 February 2024. For more information, click here.