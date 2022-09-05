Logo
ac hotel melbourne dko
DKO-designed Melbourne hotel reaches completion

Marriott’s latest venture into Melbourne, the AC Hotel designed by DKO Architecture, embodies the boldness and grandeur of the AC brand through functionality, contemporary materials and open layouts.
Jarrod Reedie
05 Sep 2022 2m read View Author

DKO-designed-Melbourne-hotel-reaches-completion-1732008686.png

Located at Fishermans Bend, the framed glass facade is monolithic in presence and is enhanced by LED lighting at night. Featuring 105 apartments, the angular nature of the building brings movement to the building, with jewel-like facets reflecting the changing sunlight throughout the day.

ac hotel melbourne dko

The rooms feature an open layout with sleek desks, open closets, and integrated bathrooms to easily accessible outlets for mindful work and play. The hotel is located in close proximity to public transport, the Crown Casino, South Wharf and Melbourne’s arts precinct.

A number of collaborative spaces are located within the building, including the AC Lounge, leisure facilities including an infinity pool, fitness centre, bars, dining areas and function rooms. Within the rooms, natural stone tiling, timber, soft layers of drapery and brass accents feature amongst the luxe contemporary material palette. The overall mood reflects the industrial warehouse scenes of South Melbourne while echoing the Spanish roots of the AC brand.

ac hotel melbourne dko

The hotel’s reception is located on the seventh level, with views of the city skyline framed by DKO’s architecture. Guests can sit back and relax or work on their laptops in an atmosphere designed for cosiness high above the city bustle.

ac hotel melbourne dko

For more information, click here.

