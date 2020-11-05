DKO and Woods Bagot go above and 'Beyond'

DKO Architecture and interiors by Woods Bagot show successful second stage of the $700 million mixed-use project at Hurstville in Sydney’s south.

The 13,927-square-metre precinct at 93 Forest Road signals strong demand for a new benchmark in design-focused residences and world-class amenity in the thriving Hurstville centre.

The Stage Two launch of the four-tower development, follows Fridcorp’s acquisition of the remaining 50 percent of the project from its previous partners in February 2020.

Fridcorp director Nigel Givoni says the company was quietly confident, noting that Sydney’s growing population and the unique design quality and amenity rarely seen within a 10 to 15 kilometre radius of the CBD was clearly driving demand.

“Hurstville has been a consistently evolving suburb, with the population increasing by one percent per annum, and a further 2,000 to 3,000 residents expected by 2021.”

Buyers from Hurstville and the surrounding suburbs are seeking quality apartments in the area and are attracted by its own thriving community, quality infrastructure and strong connectivity to the CBD,” he says.

“Over the next five years, demand for housing in Hurstville is expected to exceed supply.”

With all four buildings currently under construction, Beyond will encompass four sculpted towers varying from 8 to 20 levels high and comprising 563 one, two and three-bedroom apartments.

The towers will be positioned around a vibrant 5,000-square-metre retail precinct anchored by Woolworths, and connected to the neighbouring newly upgraded Kempt Field Park.

The precinct will also supply 800 resident car parks, including 200 car parks available for visitors and retail use, as well as bike storage facilities.

“We are committed to developing outstanding spaces to live with character, functionality and a timeless aesthetic.”

“In keeping with our considered apartment design, we have created a precinct that has not yet been delivered to this level in Sydney, offering world-class amenity where residents’ can feel part of, and belong, to a community that positively contributes to their overall lifestyle and wellbeing,” Givoni says.

Designed by DKO Architecture and 360 Degrees Landscape, the exceptional amenity will promote social, emotional and physical wellbeing.

From the luxurious lobby bar and lounge to the inspiring shared outdoor spaces throughout, residents can socialise or seek solitude and relaxation.

An extensive 3,500 square metre raised podium will feature indoor and outdoor amenity spaces including a Tai Chi and meditation deck, fitness and yoga studio with a sauna and outdoor yoga deck, games room, private dining room and outdoor dining pods including teppanyaki BBQs.

The landscaped area comprises a community garden with produce tea gardens, native beehives and garden plots, as well as a multi-purpose sports court, communal lawn and richly planted gardens.

Residences will incorporate the ‘Wellness by Fridcorp’ concept which focuses on enhancing the health and wellbeing of residents.

Apartments will feature air purification, water filtration and innovative circadian electric lighting technology to promote regenerative sleep and a well-balanced mind and body.

Woods Bagot has created two colour schemes that hero natural materials, including stone benchtops and oak flooring.

Apartments feature oversized balconies, wide-frontage layouts, full-height windows and open-plan living areas.

The gourmet kitchens are fitted with Smeg appliances, two-pack cabinetry and brushed brass finishes. Custom additions include mosaic tiling and curved mirrored cabinets in the bathrooms and/or additional cabinetry in the living areas including Fridcorp’s brass feature bar.

Givoni says the development’s organic architecture articulates a timeless sculptural form that blends naturally with its surrounds, connecting with the green space of neighbouring parkland, and creating an activated atmosphere from morning to night.

“We believe in designing from the inside out, framed with organic, sculptural architecture.”

“The result is a timeless quality that balances form and function. Beyond’s proximity to Kempt Field park provides never-to-be-built-out view lines to both the Sydney CBD and Botany Bay which is incredibly rare,” he says.

Fridcorp has contributed $1.1 million towards the neighbouring Kempt Field Park upgrade including a new adventure playground and bike training circuit, and has committed to substantial funding to the local Hurstville Primary School.

The contributions ensure Beyond’s location, just 16 kilometres south of Sydney’s CBD, nine kilometres from Sydney Airport and six kilometres from Brighton Le Sands, is supported by high-quality amenity.

Fridcorp has also developed a bespoke Beyond community app, specifically designed to enhance the user experience and foster a sense of community.

Residents can access a virtual concierge, book the private amenity spaces and host events, book a personal training session or dog walking service, as well as connect with the Beyond and wider Hurstville communities, explore local activities and receive exclusive offers from local retailers.

One-bedroom apartments at Beyond range from 50 to 61 square metres and are priced from $585,000. Two-bedroom apartments range from 75 to 92 square metres and are priced from $835,000. Three-bedroom apartments range from 95 to 107 square metres and are priced from $1.3 million.

All apartments include car parking and all floor plans’ square-metre ranges exclude balconies.

Woolworths and the 200 apartments of Stage One are slated for completion in mid- 2021, while the remaining residential towers of Stage Two are expected to complete towards end-2021.