DKO Architecture designs new Melbourne mixed-use community

Leading architecture firm DKO Architecture has designed the homes for the new residential precinct within the Burwood Brickworks masterplanned community being developed by Frasers Property Australia.

The recent launch of The Reserve Homes precinct by Frasers Property also saw the unveiling of the innovative designs by DKO Architecture, which pay homage to the rich history of the Burwood Brickworks site.

Located 19 kilometres from Melbourne’s CBD in Burwood East, Burwood Brickworks is a mixed-use community featuring approximately 700 detached and semi-detached homes and apartments, set amongst 2.5 hectares of open space and parklands. Community facilities, and two large public spaces connected to an urban plaza adjoining a shopping centre complete with a rooftop urban farm and restaurant also form part of the development.

The Reserve Homes includes 78 new family homes in three- to five-bedroom configurations, each featuring floor plans that split the living space into complementary zones across two or three levels, while incorporating sustainable and passive design principles.

The objective was to create the highest quality urban development that celebrated the distinctive surrounds, resulting in a community that connected with the local neighbourhood and home designs that catered for astute buyers.

“Flexibility in plans and varied models have been created, from large family homes with abilities for multi-generational living to terrace style living with rooftop entertaining that celebrates both the central park features of the development to distant panoramic Melbourne views,” says DKO Architecture housing director Maurice Leone.

Notwithstanding DKO Architecture’s expertise in masterplanned communities and progressive contemporary housing design, Burwood Brickworks was different from other projects, says Leone because it “seamlessly integrates an active retail and commercial centre with a considered landscaped parkland realm, bounded by high to medium density housing”.

The homes have been arranged on the site to ensure optimum solar orientation for each dwelling, thereby creating light-filled living spaces and outdoor areas. Sustainable features include solar photovoltaic panels fitted to every roof, water-saving taps and showerheads, and green master switches. Modelling reveals that the homes are, on average, 25 to 28 per cent more energy efficient than a standard compliant home, potentially saving homeowners up to $496 per year.

DKO Architecture’s design also gives consideration to the streetscape of each home with each house type positioned and composed subject to its location; street corners featuring specially designed homes that not only anchor the suburban blocks but have considered design facades to address the two street frontages; and rear-loaded terrace homes facing parklands and landscape reserves.

Paying homage to the rich heritage of the original brickworks site, the architecture of the homes integrates a variety of brick types, colours and patterns, with the masonry adding depth, character and heritage to each individual facade. The use of different forms, colours and textures in the house designs further highlights the distinct character and uniqueness of each house type while contributing to a lively, harmonious and welcoming streetscape.