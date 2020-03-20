DESIGN Canberra 2020 is calling for leading architecture, design and craft initiatives to be part of the annual three-week festival, from 9 until 29 November, celebrating Canberra as a global city of design.

Now in its seventh year, the fast-growing festival – which attracted 114,770 people in 2019 – showcases the city’s community and in 2020 will present more than 200 events, exhibitions, talks, tours, activations, markets, collaborations, artists’ studios and open homes.

With humanity facing unprecedented challenges including climate change and a global health pandemic, DESIGN Canberra’s 2020 theme of ‘Care’ is relevant.

“In 2020, the value of care is more important than ever: for our community, for our environment, for architecture and for our world. The festival will become a collaborative forum for contemporary, experimental and authentic design to celebrate and explore the ways that care and caring is valuable and vital,” says Artistic Director of DESIGN Canberra, Rachael Coghlan.

For the craft and design sector, care underpins a designer’s or maker’s commitments: to forge new relationships to materials; to invest time in developing techniques and skill; and to honour design’s tradition of exchange, mentoring and collaboration.

The call-out from DESIGN Canberra 2020 invites architects, designers and makers to submit in the following areas; Living Rooms, Exhibitions and General Ideas.

The DESIGN Canberra callout deadline is Friday 3 April 2020. 2The festival welcomes people of all ages and interests and the majority of events are free.