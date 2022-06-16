CIMIC is seeking development approval for a 14-storey commercial office building proposed to be located at the corner of Kingsford Smith Drive and Northshore Way in Hamilton, Queensland.

Designed by COX Architecture, the proposed office development (referred in the development application as ‘Hamilton Harbour KSD-2’) is located at 12 Hercules Street, Hamilton and has three street frontages – Hercules Street, Northshore Way and Kingsford Smith Drive (KSD). The 2,325-square-metre site is the fifth and final portion of the Hamilton Harbour development, which was originally master-planned by COX in 2008.

According to the architects, the building will offer stunning views in nearly all directions, with the south face engaging with the existing Hamilton Harbour precinct “by opening up its ground plane to allow pedestrians to circulate through a new retail ground plane, completing the original vision for an integrated and fully activated hub”.

Designed to offer a gross floor area of 15,178 square metres, the office building will include retail tenancies on the ground floor and a communal space on the rooftop terrace.

The ground plane is enriched with a series of fluid ‘thru-ways’ that can connect pedestrians in multiple directions across the site, making it entirely permeable from the direction of the existing Hamilton Harbour precinct, Hercules Street and Northshore Way, thereby, promoting positive context engagement.

Key project highlights:

The food and beverage tenancies will enjoy expansive exclusive-use terraces for alfresco dining, engaging directly with the street and the broader landscape.

The carpark podium is heavily screened with a variegated mixture of bronze metallic bladed battens, plus integrated sub-tropical planting that will both climb and cascade vertically.

A generous external terrace with integrated pergola on the north-facing edge of the podium overlooks the nearby Hercules Street Park.

The commercial tower plates are glazed on all sides and gently ‘cranked’ to recognise the sweeping curvature of the Northshore Way as it swings around to meet KSD, providing a natural articulation of the form.

A generous roof terrace at the top of the tower facing KSD and Northshore Way is largely open but has an expressed shaded ‘brim’ at its circumference to provide a highly visible landmark from both directions of approach along KSD.

The materials palette is a muted blend of variegated bronze and softer tones, which will provide a serene and dignified commercial persona commensurate with the headquarters of a tier-1 blue chip tenant.

The development offers 170 car parks, partly in a single level of basement as well as in 4 levels of the podium. The building also provides for bike parking and end-of-trip facilities for cyclists.