The Connector and Pavilion components of Sydney’s Central Place development have been lodged for approval with the City of Sydney Council.

Designed by Fender Katsalidis and SOM, the two-storey Pavilion provides amenity spaces for events and activation within the civic realm. The entire structure is flexible, able to be disassembled and relocated once future overstation development is finalised.

“In keeping with Central Place Sydney’s future as a new centre for technology and innovation, the Pavilion will create a venue for launches, exhibitions and events,” says Craig Baudin, Director at Fender Katsalidis.

“The ever changing nature of modern cities requires adaptive spaces that can bring life and activity to where we work and play."

The $3 billion Central Place is being developed by Frasers Property Australia and Dexus. The precinct is touted as a key driver of innovation and growth in the Asia Pacific region and will significantly contribute to large-scale urban change in Sydney.

The Pavilion’s design looks to enhance the ambience of the building, with vertical landscaping elements to be embedded. Its glazed enclosure is enveloped by a trellis for climbing vines, with a planted rooftop garden to house a tree nursery.

“The Connector and Pavilion establish a finer grain to the district’s public realm and will play a vital role in activating Central Place Sydney at street level,” says Scott Duncan, SOM Design Partner.

The Connector, designed by Edition Office, is a 10-storey mixed-use office and retail tower which seeks to anchor the development to the street. The building will be a recognisable cornerstone for the precinct and will nurture workplace flexibility for both employees and employers.

“These finalised designs have been specifically created to help tech and innovation businesses take on tomorrow – creating a space that combines the lifestyle amenities, connectivity and opportunities to collaborate that are critical to keeping teams engaged and productive in the new hybrid way of working,” says Kimberley Jackson, Project Director for Central Place Sydney.

Once complete, Central Place Sydney will hold around 133,000 sqm of workspace across two premium office buildings that will feature rooftop spaces and gardens. The development will also see improved connection and pedestrian amenity around the Central Station precinct.

