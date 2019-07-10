DA lodged for redevelopment of former Channel Nine HQ

Joint venture LEPC9 has lodged its first development application (DA) for its masterplan-approved urban community on the former site of the Nine Network headquarters in Willoughby, Sydney.

The DA includes provision for 40 apartments and associated parking, as well as the creation of a public piazza at the corner of Scott Street and Artarmon Road.

As the site is of special significance to the surrounding community, architectural studio Chrofi was selected due to its exceptional design credentials, according to Jeff Chan, executive director for Euro Properties.

The site received concept approval earlier this year in January 2019 for 460 apartments across ten mid-rise buildings; public piazzas and extensive publicly accessible open green space, creating a contemporary urban village-style community.

Despite contrary speculation in the media, demand for the site has intensified and negotiations are continuing with parties on the site for well over $220 million, says Colliers International national director, development sites, residential, Guillaume Volz.

It is a complex project and site, which has resulted in protracted negotiations as parties continue to develop their understanding of this significant trophy site, according to Volz.

Construction is expected to commence in 2021, as Channel Nine will continue to lease the site until the end of 2020.