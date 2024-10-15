Bayside Council has approved a DA which will transform Hartford College into a state-of-the-art campus that embodies its educational philosophy.

Hartford College is a Catholic Liberal Arts school for boys located in heritage-listed Daceyville, in eastern Sydney, a garden suburb planned by Sir John Sulman.

“The alterations and additions to the existing 1950s redbrick single-storey buildings include new classrooms, a chapel, library, breakout spaces and play/ assembly areas.

Together with a distinctive new street presence, they celebrate the educational precinct as a place of learning and development, with high quality design and materials reflecting the ethos of the school,” says Sam Crawford, Director of SCA.

The revitalised entry gateway to the campus is framed by a new chapel and vertical bell tower on one side and a new resource centre/library on the other, signifying the central importance of faith and knowledge in the life of the school.

They open to a covered central space used for play/ exercise and assemblies.

A new second storey sits above, also of red patterned brick, punctuated with metal concave facades of eucalyptus green, their curved forms softening the facades.

This level accommodates classrooms and outdoor covered learning areas. Multiple breakout spaces provide places for individual mentoring of students, a core part of the school pedagogy.

“By layering this second storey over both the existing and the new buildings, the school facilities are linked and integrated,” says Gabrielle Pelletier, Associate Director of SCA.

Prominent signage, clear way-finding and pedestrian links are complemented by generous landscaping which enhances the garden suburb setting.

Materiality features longevity and durability, the palette of materials, tones, textures referencing the heritage area.

SCA recently completed the refurbishment of the existing buildings into a science lab, art room and workshop for the school.

“The efficient and effective use of spaces and the incorporation of the educational approach into the design elevates Hartford College as a school of learning excellence and personal development” says Crawford.

Image: Supplied