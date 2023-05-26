Following planning approval, Mirvac is looking forward to breaking ground on its third venture with Bates Smart at 669 Park Street in Melbourne’s Princes Hill.

Demolition of the site’s current building is due to take place shortly, which will soon comprise 166 apartments, terraces and penthouses. The project features 100 metres of frontage to Princes Park, with future residents afforded park and city views in close proximity to Melbourne’s inner north.

669 Park Street follows on from the Bates Smart-designed The Melburnian and The Eastbourne, completed in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

“Mirvac remains focused on delivering much needed, high quality and well-designed housing options in prime inner-city locations to address the shortage of new homes,” says Mirvac’s General Manager for Residential Victoria, Elysa Anderson.

“The fundamentals that drive residential demand remain strong – low unemployment, wages growth, the return of overseas migration and scarcity of quality products – so the timing is right for us to prepare to launch another highly anticipated apartment project.”

“The planning approval for this site demonstrates the strength of Mirvac’s brand and ability to deliver in the current market, coupled with prospective purchasers’ ongoing appetite for premium, lifestyle focused apartments.

Mirvac has an array of projects currently being delivered in Victoria, signalling the developer’s intent to account for the demand for luxury residential projects in the state.

“We have $3.7bn invested in Victoria, across our apartments, masterplanned communities, retail, office and build to rent portfolios in locations around Melbourne. The Mirvac difference, underpinned by the quality of our builds, our design excellence and extensive amenity, is increasingly valued by our purchasers in the current climate.

“This is reflected in the strong levels of repeat purchasers at our projects, and is a testament to the recognition of our brand, not to mention a competitive advantage in the current market and our 50 year track record of delivering exceptional living experiences across Australia.”

Image: Supplied