Ellipse Property Group has confirmed that it has received development approval for its $850 million Carrington Place, a masterplanned community in Castle Hill designed by Tony Owen Partners and Stanisic Architects, with Scott Carver handling interiors.

Acquired by Ellipse in 2016, the 3.2 hectare site will soon comprise 771 apartments across five buildings, ranging between 8-12 storeys. Residences will range between one, two, three bedroom apartments, as well as premium offerings with larger floorplates to cater for families.

The towers, crafted by the design duo, intertwine with the natural landscape, including the nearby Cattai Creek. 20,000 sqm of outdoor recreational verdant garden spaces, designed by Site Image Landscape Architects, will be created for residents and local visitors.

A one-kilometre boardwalk spanning the length of Cattai Creek, which connects to the future 58-hectare Fred Caterson Reserve, is a major landscape development within the precinct. It forms part of the wider Cattai Creek Masterplan, which has been developed by Ellipse and Hills Shire Council.

Carrington Place’s first stage, Atrium, features 151 apartments within an eight storey building. A number of amenities will be made available to future residents, including rooftop recreational spaces designed to boost wellbeing and allowing occupants to unwind.

Carrington Place Project Director Joseph Chiha says that Carrington Place has been crafted in the image of three pillars: lifestyle, sustainability and community.

"The project seamlessly blends with the surrounding nature and aims to become one of Sydney's most sustainable urban communities."

All of the five buildings have been designed to achieve a minimum of 6-stars on the NATHERS scale. The precinct’s close proximity to The Hills Showground Metro Station will assist in reducing emissions via private vehicles, given that it is connected to the Sydney CBD, Chatswood, North Sydney, Macquarie Park and Norwest Business Park.

"At Ellipse Property, we believe in creating more than just buildings; we strive to develop thriving communities,” says Ellipse Property Founder, Sam El Rihani.

“With Carrington Place, our goal is to foster a sense of belonging and connection among residents. We envision a place where neighbours become friends, where families create lasting memories, and where the community flourishes together."

Construction of the first stage is due to commence in the coming months, with completion anticipated for Q3 2025. The entire precinct, set to be delivered in five stages, is on track to complete in 2032.

For more information, visit www.carrington-place.com.au.