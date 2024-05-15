Logo
DA approval for Bayley Ward-designed $100M luxury mixed-use development in Byron Bay
Secret Garden, a $100-million premium-grade, mixed-use development by JD Property Group has received DA approval, paving the way for a world-class lifestyle precinct in the heart of the Byron Bay town centre.
Branko Miletic
15 May 2024

Secret-Garden_Penthouse-Roof-Terrace.jpg

Premium amenities at Secret Garden include a rooftop wellness centre and exclusive terraces for entertaining

Secret-Garden_Penthouse-Roof-Terrace

Secret-Garden-Retail.jpg

The premium-grade retail space aims to bring some of Australia�s leading brands to the Byron Bay township

Secret-Garden-Retail

DA-approval-for-Byron-Bay-mixed-use-development-1732001444.png

Secret Garden is JD Property Group’s second premier Byron Bay development, and follows the success of its flagship precinct, Jonson Lane. Situated on a 2725m² property at the corner of Jonson and Kingsley Streets, the upscale development will offer 22 residential apartments, including luxury penthouse suites, alongside 10 retail and hospitality tenancies on the ground floor. The premium-grade retail space aims to bring some of Australia’s leading brands to the Byron Bay township.

Secret Garden

Designed by Australian architect Bayley Ward, with interiors curated by Island Luxe, and landscaping by LARC, the three-storey precinct will offer future residents a hotel-style service experience, complete with a private concierge. Premium amenities at Secret Garden include a rooftop wellness centre comprising a magnesium pool, sauna, meditation space, and spa; exclusive terraces for entertaining; BBQ areas; and a Teppanyaki grill.

Secret Garden pool

“As a proud local, I am excited to showcase the best of Byron in a world-class, luxury precinct,” JD Property Group managing director Jason Dunn said.

“Every element has been thoughtfully considered and designed. From partners to products, we have aimed to work with our local community at every stage. This includes partnering with a local landscape architect to incorporate natural vegetation in our expansive greenspaces, which account for more than 40% of the precinct’s ground floor area. We have also worked with a local designer to deliver a rustic, coastal, and authentic style emulating the Byron Bay coast and hinterland, not yet seen in residential apartment living.”

Secret Garden penthouse

With an eight-star average NatHERS score, Secret Garden is a fossil fuel-free residential development incorporating sustainable features such as high-performing glazing to regulate temperature; water-efficient fixtures and fittings; and a ventilation strategy that maximises fresh, clean indoor air.

“We are proud to be delivering a sustainable development that offers residents the choice of 100% renewable energy supply,” Dunn said. “Our market-leading sustainability commitments are a true point of difference for our precinct.”

