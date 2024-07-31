The official opening of Perth’s first timber hybrid office tower, Westralia Square 2 (WS2), stands as the harbinger for the change in approach needed for developers and tenants to meet and deliver sustainable commercial developments into the future.

WS2, developed by GDI Property and currently leased at 90% capacity, was officially opened last week by Deputy Premier Rita Saffioti, marking the historic occasion.

GDI CEO and Managing Director, Stephen Burns, says the success of the timber hybrid build placed the issue of sustainability, particularly relating to embodied carbon and scope emissions, at the forefront of design thinking and provided a resounding solution.

“GDI Property took the decision to develop WS2 as a timber hybrid building, a novel approach for buildings in the Perth CBD, as it delivers significant project benefits as well as a step-change in the embodied carbon results which is becoming more important for governments, industry and the broader community,” Burns says.

“As sustainability targets loom larger and emissions reporting requirements becomes a bigger feature for governments and businesses, there must be a growing focus on the emissions generated by their office spaces, not just operationally, but for embodied carbon.”

According to Burns, the timber hybrid construction meant the existing engineering could be used in place for the carpark underneath and build higher and bigger than a standard concrete build.

It also meant less mess, quicker build times and an embodied carbon saving of about 70% compared to a concrete equivalent building.



“There is little doubt that Perth’s commercial property sector needs to ensure new developments are centred around sustainable design principles to maintain the city’s competitiveness,” Burns says.

“WS2 stands head and shoulders above other buildings for the combination of its quality and environmental outcomes and this has been embraced by companies and organisations that really care about these standards.

“We believe the way we have delivered WS2 brings a step change approach to minimising embodied carbon in our built environment.

“We are especially pleased that both Arup and Built, who were both integral partners in the creation of WS2, have recognised the intelligence and impact of WS2 have chosen it to be their new Perth headquarters.”

Arup’s WA leader, Lewis Macdonald, says establishing its WA headquarters at WS2 was a perfect fit for the Global sustainable development consultancy.

“Not only is WS2 at the forefront of sustainable office building in WA, but it is a good example of how smart engineering has on-the-ground benefits. Our engineering solution of a timber hybrid structure enabled GDI to increase net lettable space on this site, which sits over a pre-existing underground carpark, while simultaneously delivering carbon savings. It really pushes back on myths around green premiums, and the idea that sustainable solutions don’t make economic sense,” Macdonald says.

“For Arup’s offices, the timber structure unlocks additional sustainable outcomes. We were able to significantly cut down on waste in the creation of the void at the centre of the offices, removing the timber floor slabs in sections and reusing them in the design of the stairs and platforms, meaning less waste sent off site, and reducing the need for new materials in the process.

“And unlike concrete, the timber can continue to be reused and recirculated in the future. Each choice tells the story of how important we view shaping a better world through sustainable development.”

Other reused materials include salvaged task chairs, comms racks, joinery carcasses and timber for furniture. In line with the Living Building Challenges, new materials avoided a ‘Red List’ of ingredients, representing the worst-in-class materials, chemicals, and elements known to pose serious risks to human health and the greater ecosystem.

Image: WS2 in Perth officially opened last week – notable due it being Perth’s first timber hybrid office tower. Westralia Square 2/Supplied.