Curtin University's Exchange, a dedicated innovation precinct that brings community, education and industry together, has won the prestigious National Award for Masterplanned Development at the 2024 Urban Development Institute of Australia (UDIA) Awards for Excellence, held recently in Melbourne.

The award celebrates Australia’s best masterplanned project that exhibits exceptional coherence in design and offers a range of facilities spanning residential, civic, recreational, commercial and industrial uses.

According to the jury, Curtin’s Exchange precinct showcases how a university can meaningfully integrate with the local community and provide a range of facilities, including state-of-the-art learning and teaching facilities, vibrant retail spaces, accommodation options, commercial uses and recreational areas – all with excellent public transport links.

Curtin vice-chancellor Professor Harlene Hayne said she was extremely proud to see Curtin’s vision and ambition come to life in the vibrant community now embracing Exchange as a place to live, work and enjoy.

“To have our Exchange precinct recognised on a national level as the best Masterplanned Development in Australia is an outstanding achievement and a testament to the collaborative efforts of thousands of people who have all contributed to its success,” Professor Hayne says.

Tim Urquhart, director of properties, facilities and development at Curtin University, says, “This national award is the culmination of a 15-year journey for Exchange that began with a vision and some bold decision-making and resulted in the creation of a highly valued community precinct.”

“We are thrilled that Exchange has been acknowledged as a development that goes beyond buildings to set a benchmark in creating enduring and coherent urban places that bring people together.”

The latest accolade for Curtin’s Exchange precinct follows its UDIA (WA) Masterplanned Communities award in September 2023. The development has also previously been awarded the Property Council of Australia (PCA) WA 2023 award for the Best Mixed-Use Development, and the UDIA Environmental Excellence Award.

Photos: Curtin University