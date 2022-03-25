The Powerhouse has unveiled a new large-scale public installation as part of the Powerhouse Architecture Commission series.

Entering its third year, the commission provides a platform for Australia’s emerging architects to design and build innovative projects responding to the museum site and community.

2022’s commission, titled Cadeau, is a moveable, modular installation designed by Newcastle-based studio Curious Practice, founded by University of Newcastle graduates Warren Haasnoot and Greg Lee. The installation has been created in conjunction with Arup and Australian Sustainable Hardwoods (ASH).

“The Powerhouse Architecture Commission was launched in 2018 to provide a platform for emerging architects embarking on their practice to present innovative and experimental projects. Cadeau follows the success of previous commissions, Four Periscopes by TRIAS and Agora by Penhale & Winter in reinterpreting the urban context of Powerhouse Ultimo,” says Powerhouse Chief Executive, Lisa Havilah.

The installation consists of American Oak by ASH and is finished with a black Rubio Woodcream. Processed in Victoria, the hardwood is handpicked by region and colour, graded and packed to meet Australian standards. Utilising sustainably and responsibly harvested timber reduces fossil fuel dependence and carbon emissions.

Curious Practice Directors Warren Haasnoot and Greg Lee say the design is a series of intricate pieces that intertwine to form one whole structure.

“Cadeau takes domestic architectural elements and plays with their scale; exaggerating and fusing components to create a new, shared narrative between site, installation and those who visit it. This process of distortion produces an ensemble of habitable, ready-made ‘furniture’ used to define the central courtyard gathering and meeting place. The collection of individual pieces creates a verandah space that visitors are encouraged to explore and engage with. The installation also has the ability to adapt and change for specific events or future site conditions.”

The Powerhouse’s Senior Curator of Design and Architecture, Keinton Butler, says the beauty of the installation lies in its versatility.

“Cadeau is not a ‘stand-alone’ building or singular gesture. The design concept draws upon the idea of cross-pollination, which enables different genetic species to symbiotically exist and gain mutual benefit, improving their resistance to disease and changes in the environment. The architects responded to the commission brief with a modular, movable pavilion that can be enjoyed by either individuals or large groups,” he says.

Images: Supplied.