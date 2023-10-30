Civic leaders from 40 cities across six continents came together in São Paulo last week for the World Cities Culture Summit, which was hosted for the first time in Latin America. The annual event brings together Mayors and Deputy Mayors from member cities across the globe in a different host city each year where they share best ideas and solutions for placing culture at the heart of city planning and investment.

The global event this year also saw the launch of the São Paulo Manifesto: A Goal for Culture signed by the Mayors, Deputy Mayors and senior leaders from Austin, Barcelona, Buenos Aires, Dubai, Edinburgh, Hamburg, Helsinki, Kyiv, Lisbon, Melbourne, Milan, Montréal, Rio de Janeiro, San Francisco, São Paulo, Stockholm, Sydney, Tokyo and Vancouver.

The manifesto calls for culture to be a dedicated UN Sustainable Development Goal post 2030 to recognise its essential role in shaping and building a successful sustainable future for the world.

The UN Sustainable Development Goals aim to address global challenges related to poverty, inequality, climate change, environmental degradation, peace and justice, and are due for revision post-2030. The call for a dedicated Sustainable Development Goal for Culture is led by UNESCO.

The signatories to the manifesto believe that culture is a fundamental human right and it will play a key role in achieving the behaviour change we need to fight the climate crisis. Therefore, its recognition as a dedicated Sustainable Development Goal will realise the full potential of culture and ensure its rightful place in the global development agenda.

World Cities Culture Forum is the leading global network of civic leaders from over 40 creative cities, representing a total population of over 245 million and 60 UNESCO world heritage sites. With over half of the world’s population now living in cities, the role of cities is fundamental to civic wellbeing.

Ricardo Nunes, Mayor of São Paulo, said:

“The City of São Paulo supports the call for a dedicated Sustainable Goal for Culture in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. We truly believe that Culture plays an important role in transforming people's lives and contributes for a sustainable future, as it along with other public policies enhances social and economic development, reducing inequalities. The City of São Paulo demonstrates its concern with a sustainable future and the role of Culture as we invest in creating more effective public policies for babies, children, the youth and adults, giving opportunities and access to cultural spaces and supporting cultural projects, which generates income and a more equal society.”

Clover Moore, Lord Mayor of Sydney, said:

“We need cities that are environmentally, economically, socially, and culturally sustainable. Supporting a separate goal for Culture recognises the critical role culture plays in sustainable development and we are proud to endorse this along with all the member cities of the Word Cities Culture Forum.”

Robert Aldridge, Lord Provost of Edinburgh, says:

“Edinburgh has an ambitious target of becoming a net zero city by 2030. This goal along with our wider 2030 Climate Strategy are at the forefront of the Council's key strategic priorities. Our exceptional culture sector is strongly committed to contributing towards this ambition whilst exploring innovative ways of maintaining and developing international connections and supporting creative expression.”

HE Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, says:

"Culture holds the remarkable power to reshape cities, empower communities, improve wellbeing, and drive economic growth. At this pivotal juncture, we urge our global counterparts to join hands in championing a dedicated Sustainable Development Goal for Culture within the UN's 2030 Agenda. Together, we can weave its transformative essence into our cities, forging a path towards a brighter future together."

Image: Marta Suplicy, Secretary of International Affairs, City of São Paulo; Justine Simons, Chair of World Cities Culture Forum and London’s Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries; and Aline Torres, Secretary of Culture, City of São Paulo. (Image courtesy of City of São Paulo)