Developers across Australia are responding to the soaring demand for electric vehicles by integrating electric car charging systems into their projects.

With a view to future-proofing their projects, Sunshine Coasts’ Cube Developments has partnered with Jet Charge to install electric vehicle (EV) chargers across their properties. While only 5 per cent of their current residents drive EVs, this is expected to increase, given the number of EV-related enquiries they are receiving from prospective buyers, Cube Developments director Scott Juniper said.

“The EV market share is ever increasing. More manufacturers are releasing new models, and charging stations are increasing in access. Renewable energy is a major focus for us, and a global focus in general, so we’re ensuring we make provisions for this in the future to contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions,” he said.

Aligned with the global focus on environmental issues, Cube is also actively rolling out other sustainable initiatives to protect Sunshine Coast’s environment and coastline. Juniper expects these types of systems to soon become commonplace in future residential developments.

“We have installed solar panels in all of our developments to offset and reduce common area electricity costs, as well as installing sensor lighting in common areas. We’ve also installed water catchment and reticulation for all planters and garden beds where possible. Our thoughtful building design also enables cross ventilation of spaces and window tinting to reduce heat and subsequently, minimises the use of air conditioning and ceiling fans,” he said.

The federal government predicts almost 90 percent of all new cars sold within eight years will be electric, fuelling a demand for more charging outlets, including within new residential developments.