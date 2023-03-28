Crumb rubber a solution to Queensland’s inflated tyre stockpiles

Tyre Stewardship Australia believes the concerning amount of tyres stockpiled in Queensland serves as a “missed opportunity” for the state, with crumb rubber roads fast becoming international standard.

Stewardship CEO Lina Goodman believes the repurposing of both rubber and steel would create local jobs and boost manufacturing in the sunshine state.

“Putting crumb rubber in roads is a winning circular economy formula already happening across Australia and around the world,” she says.

“It’s time for state and local governments to start mandating their roads be made using Australian crumb rubber. By not mandating locally available rubber resources for roads, Queensland risks letting its road sector fall behind on industry best practice.”

112,000 tonnes of tyres are discarded in Queensland each year, with 60 percent collected and processed by tyre facilities in metropolitan areas. Recovery rates in North and Far North Queensland are considerably lower, with low quantities and large distances lowering the amount of tyres recuperated.

A recent workshop attended by local and state governments, roads and civil companies and tyre recovery entities sought to find solutions to increase tyre recovery rates statewide, with establishing local end-markets for crumb rubber regarded as the key.

According to the Australian Road Research Board (ARRB), crumb rubber roads increase flexibility and durability, while providing resistance to cracking. Crumb rubber additionally assists in minimising bleeding and instability. Tyre Stewardship’s recent studies also indicate there is a seven percent improvement in greenhouse gas emissions when crumb rubber is utilised. This figure is even higher when used in other applications like sprayed seal or permeable pavement.

“TSA has already committed $9 million to market development initiatives of which the roads sector has received the lion share and has the capacity to consume the volume that ensures a robust market – right across the value chain,” Goodman says.

“I am urging local and state governments to step up, mandate Australian crumb rubber in its roads and accept this proven circular economy solution. Industry is ready, educated and waiting to implement without hassle or risk – in fact, we now face the risk of not using this resource available to us.

“This simple step by all levels of the Queensland Government will pack a huge punch for the South West and North and Far North Queensland.” Goodman continued, “Given the extensive road network across Queensland, there is a clear path towards a circular economy starting with proactive procurement strategies by government, for the benefit of all Queenslanders.”

For more information on Tyre Stewardship Australia, click here.