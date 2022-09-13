A group of Surry Hills business owners have opposed the City of Sydney’s plan to renew Crown Street, which threatens the livelihoods of their enterprises.

The $32 million redevelopment, if approved, will widen footpaths and create a number of green spaces in order to increase foot traffic. Owners who are opposed to the project believe it benefits hospitality, with many businesses wary of the suburb once more becoming a construction zone.

Cafe owner Lucia Lenarduzzi tells the Sydney Morning Herald that she can’t afford the emotional turmoil of another setback following the pandemic.

“I have no buffer left after what we’ve been through. I’ve spent my savings, spent my super. There seems to be no consideration given to this. Behind all the empty shops, lives have been destroyed. (This) doesn’t need to happen now. The timing is awful.”

Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore believes a solution can be reached that suits both parties.

“Cities evolve. Crown Street was a fast-moving, thundering one-way thoroughfare for trucks before we introduced traffic-calming measures and street greening,” she says.

“Through the pandemic it evolved again, with uptake of our pop-up outdoor dining increasing its pull … We are creating a more pleasant street to walk through and linger, which means more people visit our wonderful local businesses.”

Many of the owners believe that City of Sydney has sided with hospitality businesses on the street and has effectively ignored the likes of fashion and homewares. Despite the opposition, there has been support for the upgraded thoroughfare. The Winery Manager, Lachie Thompson, believes outdoor dining will allow for the street to come to life.

“It could encourage people to come here, not to just do one thing, but to say, ‘Hey, we can go to Crown Street, maybe we’ll grab a coffee, maybe we’ll grab a few drinks.”

Moore believes the decision to remove parking from Crown Street is the right move.

“Kerbside space in the inner city is a premium, shared community asset. We must prioritise walking, cycling and public transport over private commuter on-street parking to best meet the needs of the whole community,” she says.

“Trading a few car parking spaces to enable wider footpaths, more outdoor dining, more trees and underground powerlines will have huge benefit for the whole strip.”

Stakeholders met earlier this week with Council to make their position clear at a community consultation meeting. The submissions made at the meeting will be incorporated into the council’s final proposal for Crown Street.

Image: City of Sydney