Crane safety system wins Good Design accolade

A remote-controlled load management system designed to improve safety in crane operations was recognised at the 61st annual Good Design Awards announced recently in Sydney.

Developed by the Brisbane-based smart technology company, Verton Australia, the R-Series eliminates the need for manually-held taglines to control suspended loads. Available in various models with the ability to handle loads of up to 20 tonnes, the load management system won the engineering category at the Good Design Awards.

The Good Design Awards Jury on the R-Series:

“The simplest ideas are always the best! The Verton R-Series uses such a fundamental principle of dynamics to great effect and with minimal moving parts. Importantly, it effectively addresses a key safety issue when manoeuvring large lifts into place and will be instrumental in the constant striving to make construction sites safer places to work. This scores high on every criteria. Exemplary innovative engineering design leading to a step change in safety for crane operations. Return on investment in 12 months due to speed gain is a real plus.”

Verton CEO Trevor Bourne said the R-Series was attracting worldwide interest from transport, construction, renewable energy and mining companies around the globe.

“This award is a tribute to the vision of Verton’s founder and the R-Series inventor, chief technology officer Stanley Thomson and all of our hard-working management and staff.