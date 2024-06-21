A combination of 3D modelling and collaboration helped architecture and building company CplusC Architects + Builders transform the design and delivery of a regenerative premium home.

CplusC’s recently-completed Holocene House, located on the cliffs south of Manly Beach, is an exercise in ambitious regenerative living and sets the standard for environmental responsibility in the premium residential market. It is also the first Australian home to achieve Active House certification, a credential granted to buildings that have met demands for occupant health and indoor comfort, energy efficiency and the environment.

“CplusC’s mantra is to build homes with site-specific designs reflecting our clients’ lifestyles that aren’t just sustainable, but give back to the environment,” says Clinton Cole, founder and managing director at CplusC.

“Creating regenerative homes relies not only on the skills of our team, but the ability to visualise their ingenuity, and communicate critical information to everyone involved in a project – from the design models right down to the plethora of correspondence that takes a project from concept to reality.”

Built using FSC certified timber and low embodied carbon concrete, the home also includes a 15,000-litre rainwater tank that serves the family’s water needs almost year-round, and 66 solar panels that return excess power to the grid for a tidy profit.

Vis the use of software such as Autodesk Revit and its BIM capabilities, CplusC designed a model with intricate details to not only visualise a stunning build, but also capture its passive environmental performance and expected occupant comfort levels.

According to Cole, 3D modelling was integral for project management from start to finish. “If we hadn’t used Autodesk, it would have been a nightmare to coordinate subcontractors on this project, especially as the build was taking place during the tail-end of COVID-19 lockdowns.”

Image: Holocene House in Manly