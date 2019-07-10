Cox Architecture wins City of Adelaide Prize

Cox Architecture has been awarded the 2019 City of Adelaide price for Karen Rolton Oval at Narnungga/Park 25, which has been said to set a new benchmark in recreational and community development in the Parklands.

According to the jury, the South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) facility delivers significant community value with its bold, striking design and material selection that is sympathetic to its surroundings.

City of Adelaide councillor Arman Abrahimzadeh was a jury member for this year’s prize.

“Cox Architecture’s design for Karen Rolton Oval sport facility is well-deserving of the award,” he says.

“The facility is functional with a multitude of seating and viewing points around the building while also providing a new community space for people to experience and enjoy our amazing parklands.

“Compared to previous facilities at Park 25, this project has a reduced footprint while increasing operational areas and community space through good design.”

The jury also awarded a commendation to ASPECT Studios with City of Adelaide and The Office for Design and Architecture SA for Pelzer Park/Pityarilla (Park 19) Activity Hub.

The jury has described Pelzer Park/ Pityarilla (Park 19) as an “exemplary community destination in the southern Park Lands providing a unique variety of recreation and play opportunities that encourage exploration, social interaction, imagination and fun”.

“The Hub fosters a sense of connectivity to the city with pedestrian and cycle links and access to public transport, enabling a wide range of visitors to use the Park. The Hub reflects the spirit of the Adelaide Prize, by integrating the Park’s heritage and culture to create a vibrant and inspiring multi-use destination in the Park Lands for all to enjoy.”

The winner of the People’s Choice category as voted by the South Australian public was Grieve Gillett Andersen for St Mary’s Corner.

“The nominated projects all bring great design to the City of Adelaide and enhance city and Park Lands spaces to encourage community use,” said the Lord Mayor.

“Well done to all award recipients and congratulations to everyone involved in each of the projects considered for the awards. All of the submissions were outstanding – adding to the high level of design in our city and creating welcoming and unique spaces for residents and visitors alike.”

Image credit: City of Adelaide