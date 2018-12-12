Cox Architecture to design WA performing arts centre

Cox Architecture is leading the design of a new $4.5 million performing arts centre for Melville Senior High School in Perth.

According to Cox, the centre will have a capacity for 300 people, as well as connected spaces for drama and dance, a green room, foyer and gallery. The centre is also expected to provide a professional-standard facility for the school and broader community.

"Performances in classroom spaces without a stage will be a thing of the past, as the new facility will have industry-standard exhibition and performance spaces with audience seating, a stage and dedicated sound and lighting," says education and training minister Sue Ellery.

School principal Philip White says he believes the centre will become an iconic figure on Leach Highway. Premier Mark McGowan has also referenced the project, stating that the building of performing arts centres is a key election commitment that will bring schools and communities together.

The project is due for completion in late 2019.