Construction begins of Cox Architecture-designed Geelong Civic Precinct

Construction has commenced of the $220 million Civic Precinct – a central office area for the City of Greater Geelong, a separate office building owned by Quintessential Equity, as well as a 2600 sqm public precinct, making it one of the region’s largest development projects.

The Cox Architecture-designed project received the green light at the end of June from the Victorian Government minister for Planning and was recognised by the Building Victoria’s Recovery Taskforce as a key regional project to support job creation and stimulate the economy following the impact of COVID-19.

Builder Watpac has been appointed to deliver the major project, with a target set for a minimum 60 per cent local procurement which will create approximately 900 jobs for businesses and suppliers in the region.

“As we officially commence work on the project’s build, we recognise this milestone in the development of Geelong and the start of the region’s post-pandemic recovery,” says Shane Quinn, executive director of Quintessential Equity.

“The precinct is a key, shovel-ready revitalisation project for the region, and we are delighted to be able to commence construction so quickly. By creating on the ground opportunities at every possible stage of the project lifecycle it will help to stimulate growth and deliver economic and social benefits to the region, for now and into the future. Never has that been more important.”

The new precinct will feature high sustainability credentials, with a target 6-Star Green Star design and as-built rating and target 5 Star NABERS Energy rating for peak efficient energy, waste and water usage.

Completion is slated for mid-2022.

