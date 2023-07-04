AVID Property Group and Greenfields Development Company’s Covella community is preparing to open its new Central Park, with the Saunders Havill Group-designed green space to cater for all ages.

The masterplanned community, located in Greenbank south-west of Brisbane, will house 5,250 residents once completed. Central Park comprises over 6,500 sqm of open green space, and will open on Saturday 15 July.

A network of pathways, recreation and environmental spaces will be on offer for Covella residents and the wider community. AVID General Manager Queensland Group, Bruce Harper, believes that community parks should provide an opportunity for family, friends and fellow townspeople to connect one another.

“Not only will the Central Park provide exciting features for all ages, but its positioning at the highpoint of the central neighbourhood offers the perfect place for all residents to enjoy the views and amenities of one of the most scenic parts of the community,” he says.

“AVID is renowned for creating communities with a focus on greenspace and lifestyle – Covella’s Central Park is a testament to this, encouraging people to spend quality time outdoors.

“There are a number of homes fronting the new park providing residents a green space right on their doorstep, so they can enjoy both the views and convenience of park amenities.

“It’s clear from market trends that Australians are still gravitating towards properties with more space and access to green and active public areas, a need Covella has been catering to eager buyers.”

Saunders Havill Senior Landscape Architect Glen Challenor says the location of the park – in the development’s literal heart – influenced the creative direction of the practice.

“Heartland is a central community focal point for residents, so we wanted to ensure this space provided ample opportunities for active play, rest, relaxation and socialising with your neighbours, family and friends,” Challenor says.

“The new park will include a playground setting with a challenging climbing tower, slides and swings alongside a pump track, half basketball court and informal ‘kickabout’ games area.

“It was important to integrate shaded areas, especially for young children, so the design incorporates existing retained trees as well as new advanced trees, shade sails and shelters over picnic and rest areas throughout the space.”

For more information on the community, click here.