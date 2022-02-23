The ‘tiny home’ movement in the US inspired this young couple in Australia to design and build their own tiny home in less than three months, complete with all the luxurious features and fittings of an ultra-modern house.

Located in the Blue Mountains, just west of Sydney, this tiny home is owned by Matt Hobbs and Lisa Tranter, the founders of The Tailored Tiny Co., a tiny home building company that specialises in “tailoring your small space to your needs and lifestyles by analysing the things that you think are important to your home, and fitting them into a smaller footprint”.

Situated on 16 acres of greenery with picturesque views, this tiny home measures just 9 metres in length and 2.5 metres in width. However, the limited space within the rather tall structure did not restrict the couple from incorporating several full-size elements ranging from the fully fitted-out kitchen and bathroom to the living area and bedroom.

Before beginning work on their tiny home, Hobbs and Tranter invested considerable time in research, tapping into online resources and television shows for inspiration and guidance. “We started our journey after following the tiny house movement in the United States. The creativity expressed as well as the challenge of creating a functioning small space, without losing the comforts of a large house is what drew us to start designing and building our own tiny home,” the couple said.

Hobbs, who runs a bathroom and kitchen renovation business, was able to apply his expertise to bring their combined vision to life. Built from scratch on a budget of $90,000 over a period of three months, the tiny home with a stunning black exterior, features a living area with a big television and a large sofa, a fully functional kitchen with full-sized appliances, a big sink and a dishwasher, a bedroom in the loft with a king-size bed, a second loft space with a spare bed, and a bathroom with a double shower, toilet and basin with a vanity. A large deck outside provides plenty of space to entertain or relax in a natural environment.

Sufficient storage is incorporated in the interior spaces including under the sofa and bed while the stairs adjacent to the kitchen have been utilised to accommodate kitchen supplies under each step. Wardrobe space is also provided between the kitchen and bathroom behind mirrors.

Multiple skylights span the entire length of the house to flood the interiors with natural light while providing a changing perspective throughout the day.

For their cats, the couple has designed a cat run leading to a protected enclosure behind the tiny home, which allows their pets to play out in the open safely.

Perhaps the best part about living in the tiny home is that it doesn’t take more than 30 minutes to clean the entire space, the couple added.

“We are all about sustainability, having a minimal environmental impact, with the plan to go off grid. Our tiny spaces are completely individual and are designed with luxury in mind; just because your house is small, it doesn’t mean you have to skimp out on the finer things.”

Images: The Tailored Tiny Co.