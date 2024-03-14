City of Sydney has announced the approval of a revised scope of the transformative works at Sydney Park, which will see the interior of one of its brick kilns completely restored.

Once complete, the stabilised kiln will become a publicly accessible space for all. Down Draught Kiln 2, located adjacent to Sydney Park Road, will become an events space utilised by local council in future. The kiln was selected due to its ability to accommodate larger gatherings in comparison to its counterparts.

The revised scope includes the activation of internal space of the kiln, the creation of a raised lawn area and plaza, the improvement of access via the Princes Highway, and the stabilisation of the kiln and installation of a roof overhead.

“This is the largest intact precinct of brick kilns in the state and opening up a small part of it for art exhibitions and other community events is a fantastic result for our communities,” says Sydney Lord Mayor Clover Moore AO.

“I can’t wait to see what our team and communities have in store for this vitally important part of our industrial heritage, which is now part of our cultural future.

“But this work is about more than just the brick kilns. At the City of Sydney, we work hard to continually improve our parks and this project will improve access for the people of St Peters, Newtown, Erskineville and Alexandria.

“Sydney Park has space to move, sporting and fitness facilities, a cycling centre, playground, a skate park, our city farm and a host of native wildlife. This project to restore the brick kilns and chimneys site will further improve this award-winning park.”

A tender process will be undertaken to appoint a contractor with construction onsite due to start within the next 12 months.