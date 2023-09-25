A non-functional morgue built in 1883 in the historic river port town of Goolwa in South Australia is one of 12 unique sites and spaces being offered for ‘imaginative reinvention’ by the Alexandrina Council.

“Small in size but big on quirkiness” is how the Council has described the morgue, which is also part of the town’s ghost-walking tour. Nestled in Jekejere Park, off Brooking Street, the site, though unique, has limited services, which might restrict food/drink ventures. Goolwa is located just an hour’s drive south of Adelaide on the Fleurieu Peninsula.

Calling for investors to create an unforgettable space in this distinctive piece of history, the Council is offering a commercial or community type of tenancy for the former morgue.

The morgue is part of the Goolwa Wharf Precinct Activation project, which aims to give businesses a once-in-a-generation opportunity to be part of the rebirth of a South Australian tourism icon. The $14.55 million makeover of this premium Murray River waterfront site will also make available an exceptional collection of heritage and modern buildings including the historic Harbour Master’s Residence, the newly renovated Signal Point Experience Centre and art gallery and building, and the old Police Barracks.

According to the Council, the Goolwa Wharf built in 1852, is the gateway to the Fleurieu, River Murray, Coorong, and Southern Ocean, making it the perfect location for accommodation, hospitality, ecotourism, art, Indigenous businesses, and more.

The redevelopment seeks to enhance the Wharf's appeal and unlock its full potential through multiple improvements, including the reconstruction of the Wharf; the renewal of the Wharf shed; upgrades to the iconic Signal Point building; new pathways; and signage.

Businesses are invited to submit a Registration of Interest for the future use of Wharf Precinct sites. Registrations of Interest are open until 29 September 2023.

