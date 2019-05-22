Council seeks feedback for revised Liverpool Civic Place plan

Liverpool City Council has invited the local community to share their thoughts on the revised proposal for the Liverpool Civic Place development.

Following initial community consultation in 2017, the development proposal was revised with Councillors endorsing it late last year, according to Liverpool mayor Wendy Waller.

“Liverpool Civic Place will anchor and activate the southern end of the Liverpool City Centre through a mix of uses, providing new public spaces, community facilities and job opportunities for our growing city,” she said.

Liverpool City Council will commit around $195 million for the proposed development, which will include new Council offices and Chambers; a new central Liverpool City Library and community hub; a childcare centre; University of Wollongong South Western Sydney campus space; a new Civic Plaza; and Council and public parking.

The project’s developer Built Holdings Pty Ltd will pay for other components of Liverpool Civic Place such as commercial office space; retail space; a 126-room hotel; and hotel parking.

Describing Liverpool Civic Place as the Council's ‘biggest-ever investment in our future and our future community’, Waller says Liverpool Civic Place is one of several major developments in the pipeline, worth close to $1 billion, which are helping to transform Liverpool into Sydney’s third CBD.

She added that the Council had rezoned 25 hectares in the heart of Liverpool City Centre last year to allow mixed-use development, and the change is bearing fruit now.

Liverpool Civic Place will be located at 52 Scott Street. Subject to approval processes and obtaining development consent, construction is expected to commence in early 2020.

Community members can have their say on the revised proposal by visiting listens.liverpool.nsw.gov.au before Sunday 26 May.