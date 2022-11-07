A premier rugby union precinct floated by Hills Shire Council, to be based at Fred Caterson Reserve, is currently under fire from local residents, with concerns that hundreds of trees will be cut down to accommodate the facility.

Built for Shute Shield club Eastwood, the development encompasses a high performance facility, sports fields, car parking, a paved area for events, spectator seating and a clubhouse. Hills Council hopes to additionally upgrade the existing sports facilities on the reserve, which includes soccer, tennis, baseball, basketball and BMX bike riding.

The Council’s own masterplan indicates that 23,710 square metres of vegetation will be bulldozed in order to accommodate the rugby precinct. In order to mitigate the loss of vegetation, Council plans to plant 300 urban trees and revegetate 8,710 square metres of bushland.

Hills Greens Councillor, Mila Kasby, tells the Sydney Morning Herald that there is cause for concern from residents, given the removal of significant amounts of greenery on the reserve.

“I am absolutely concerned about tree loss and the loss of habitat given the important nature of this reserve,” she says.

“The issue is how much extra space should be developed. Do we need 24-hour access and really bright lighting in such an ecologically sensitive area?”

The Australian Plants Society recently submitted a document to Hills Shire Council which evaluated the plan. The organisation is concerned that the character of the vegetation on the reserve will be significantly altered if the Eastwood development goes ahead.

“This appears to be happening without any ecological assessment of the site or consultation with local residents who will be impacted by traffic and other adverse effects such as evening training sessions under lights,” says Parramatta-Hills Australian Plants Society Chapter Secretary, Jennifer Farrer.

Despite the opposition to the proposal, Castle Hill Liberal MP, Ray Williams, believes the new development and revamp of the existing facilities will benefit the local community.

“It is hoped any tree removal will be offset with a substantial replanting of appropriate native species within the reserve where practical.”