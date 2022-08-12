The Council Alliance for a Sustainable Built Environment, comprising 24 Victorian councils, has submitted a planning scheme amendment with the Victorian Government to implement sustainable design methods within planning requirements.

If successful, sustainability requirements will become compulsory for new buildings, ensuring a smoother transition towards net zero. A range of benefits include the reduction of energy bill costs, the creation of a healthier environment, better water quality and better climate resilience. City of Stonnington Mayor, Jami Klisaris, has written to the Victorian Government’s Planning Minister, Lizzie Blandthorn, asking her to endorse the amendment.

Klisaris says Stonnington is joining with other Councils to take urgent action on climate change.

“We are joining with councils from across Victoria on this important work. Local government has strived towards net zero carbon in new builds, but we need all levels to work together to create long term change in planning and development,” she says.

The amendment seeks to build on the current Environmentally Sustainable Development (ESD) requirements for new developments to better protect the natural environment, reduce resource and energy consumption, and support the health and wellbeing of future occupants.

In addition to Stonnington, Ballarat, Banyule, Bayside, Boroondara, Darebin, Frankston, Glen Eira, Greater Bendigo, Greater Dandenong, Greater Geelong, Hobsons Bay, Knox, Maribyrnong, Mitchell, Moonee Valley, Moreland, Mornington Peninsula, Port Phillip, Strathbogie, Warrnambool, Whitehorse, Whittlesea, and Yarra have endorsed the planning scheme amendment. The 24 councils represent approximately half of Victoria’s population and planning activity.

The Councils believe that the amendment is a natural progression that follows the Victorian Government’s recent implementation of Stage 1 of its ESD Roadmap in order to create detailed, measurable targets that will deliver meaningful outcomes.

The City of Stonnington is undertaking this work as a member of the Council Alliance for a Sustainable Built Environment (CASBE), supported by the Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV).

