Could this be Australia’s most sustainable housing community ?

Touted as ‘Australia’s premium sustainable housing project’, The Cape, in Cape Paterson, has now opened its doors to its newest 8.1-star energy efficient home, Seastar, an energy and water efficient coastal home that is said to be ‘within the top tier of sustainable homes in Australia.’

Featuring state-of-the-art energy efficient design, construction and fit out, according to the builder, Seastar also boasts a suite of smart and innovative features to keep the occupants comfortable in all weather conditions, like a burnished concrete slab in north facing rooms for thermal mass with 100mm thick underslab insulation, recycled brickwork, a 4.8kW solar photovoltaic system with redback 5.0kW hybrid ready invertor and electric vehicle charge point.

Utilising a Daikin US7 – 7-star super efficiency rated split system with air purification features, thermally broken aluminium double-glazed windows with lightbridge glass and Sanden eco hot water heat pump, Seastar, is located in Cape Paterson in the heart of Victoria’s most sustainable greenfield housing project.

According to designer and builder, Carl Talbot, “Every square metre of this home represents the very achievable sustainable objective all Australian builders can aspire to and deliver.”

The Cape director, Brendan Condon, says, “Seastar is the 20th sustainable home to be completed or nearing completion at The Cape, with all homes averaging over 8 star energy efficiency, a national first."

“Carl Talbot Builders have achieved an outstanding result with a high performance, spacious home that will deliver effortless year-round comfort, running costs that are a fraction of conventional homes, and will allow for modern, light footprint, carbon neutral living.”