Amora Hotel Group has provided insight into the $30 million refurbishment of Amora Brisbane, with the overhaul overseen by Cottee Parker.

The hotel, formerly the Novotel Brisbane, was acquired by Amora in 2020. It comprises 296 rooms spanning 14 floors, with the design typology taking cues from both historic and contemporary Brisbane interiors.

Wellness is a clear pillar of the entire design process, with natural organic tones, abundant greenery, and radiant natural lighting viewed throughout. The hotel is regarded by Amora as a place of tranquillity in the heart of the Brisbane CBD, a short walk from Central Station.

"The pandemic brought a shift in the mindsets of travellers, and their motivations are very different now,” says Amora Hotel Group Executive Director, Earp Siriphatrawan.

They seek unique and meaningful experiences that bring value to their vacations. It is not enough to just position a property as 'five-star luxury.'"

Narej Farik, Group Director Commercial and Business Development of Amora Hotels & Resorts, believes the new Brisbane hotel will marry homelife with the luxuries associated with hotel stays.

"We're very excited to soon unveil the complete Amora Brisbane and cater to both locals and travellers alike with a more sophisticated experience,” he says.

“Guests will be taken on a journey of extravagance, meeting tradition. We're devoted to curating a hospitable space that pairs the warmth of homely comforts with the novelty of luxuries and indulgence," says

The hotel is scheduled to open in December.