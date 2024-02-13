Coronation Property has announced its inaugural tenant at Sydney’s largest build-to-rent development, Mason & Main, with One Playground to create a boutique gym and wellness facility.

Located at Merrylands, the Mason & Main development comprises five buildings designed by Woods Bagot. The masterplan draws inspiration from the nearby brickworks and aqueduct, applying a contemporary lens to the area’s rich built heritage. Arched windows, a timeless interior aesthetic and versatile floorplates feature throughout.

Approximately 30 retail and dining tenancies will be filled once the development reaches completion, with an outdoor dining precinct, beauty and wellness outlets, childcare, and various providers and lifestyle boutiques all planned.

The project, which also includes pedestrian-only laneways, 147 dedicated retail car spaces and EV charging stations, is in close proximity to Merrylands train station and transport, schools, and employment centres.

NATION, Coronation’s subsidiary, build-to-rent focused company, is overseeing the project’s development.

“We’ve established NATION as a stand-alone business to specifically meet the growing demand for secure, flexible rental solutions in a Sydney market which has become increasingly inaccessible for a vast number of renters,” says Coronation Managing Director, Joseph Nahas.

“NATION will put consumers first and give power back to renters by putting them in the driving seat with choice, security, and flexibility in how they live. It will provide them access to brand-new homes without needing a mortgage.”

