Coronation Property has won the coveted Urban Developer Award for Industry Excellence in Construction Innovation for 8 Phillip Street, at a gala event held on the Gold Coast.

The awards celebrated the best development projects across the country and were judged on a range of criteria including the degree of project difficulty, quality, innovation and new technologies used. This year saw a record number of high-calibre submissions from across Australia and New Zealand.

Led by Coronation, 8 Phillip Street is a dramatic presence on the Parramatta skyline, the site also has a historical significance with the preservation of the heritage-listed St Andrew’s Church Hall integrated into the completed project.

Joe Nahas, Owner of Coronation, says that as a fully integrated business, Coronation is well positioned to deliver excellence across each stage of the property life cycle.

“As Coronation rapidly grows, we’ve always been driven by our ability to recognise the possibilities in every opportunity, and to remain true to our mission – that we’re here to create design-conscious, high-quality, and transformative places that better the future,” he says.

“Being recognised for awards across Development, Construction and Brand is a testament to our team and our collaborator’s dedication to bringing our vision to life.”

With its twisting rhomboid design and mesh-embedded glass cladding, the Woods Bagot-designed tower will be a first for Western Sydney, ensuring the building’s status as an instant Parramatta icon.

Incorporating striking contemporary design elements, including high-quality joinery and innovative windbreak balconies, 8 Phillip Street will offer residents configurable outdoor living spaces as well as a pool on the 18th floor. While the boutique QT hotel accommodation will provide Parramatta with its first five-star hotel.

Construction of 8 Phillip Street is slated to be complete by 2026.