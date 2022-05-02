The new $15 million, 5,500sqm expansion will comprise of a restaurant and bar, tasting facilities, outdoor plaza, microbrewery, whisky distillery, and underground stillage for whisky maturation.

According to Coopers Brewery, the design focuses around five key themes: layers of invitation; levels and landscaping; genuine warmth; pride of the past and potential of the future; and the celebration of product and process. The design respects the past, values the present and highlights the future of Australia’s largest independent family-owned brewery.

Connecting back to the main brewery facility, an elevated 50m long, 300sqm, glazed bridge will also house an interactive Coopers history display — revealing the story of the iconic brand to visitors and physically embodying the project narrative. The bridge also provides a vital infrastructure link to the main operations building, leveraging off the efficient water heating and cooling process of the factory to service the new distillery.

“The idea of connecting the brewing operations with the future of Coopers via a bridge showcasing their history became a fundamental driver for the design. It quickly developed an essential link to their whole operation; not just transferring people and infrastructure but elevating the whole experience of the brewery,” says Simon Tothill, Project Lead.

The new 3200L microbrewery will be prominently displayed, allowing the brewing team to develop more craft-style beers to supplement its existing product portfolio. The whisky distillery will sit adjacent — a natural extension to Coopers onsite maltings and experience in brewing and fermentation.

The circular plan is inspired by the vessels of the brewery and the rondel of the famous Coopers label.

In association with Studio Nine, Studio-gram will undertake the interiors, focusing around a restrained palette of natural materials, demonstrating Coopers commitment to using only locally sourced products.

Construction is expected to begin around mid-2022 and completed by Christmas 2023.

