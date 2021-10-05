A NSW trial project will see 2000 trees planted in one of Sydney’s hottest suburbs, as part of an initiative by the NSW Government.

The south-west Sydney suburb of Rosemeadow has less than six percent existing canopy cover and is significantly impacted by the urban heat island effect.

The new research used to inform the trial has now been released to councils across NSW to help boost tree canopy cover and improve stormwater management.

Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says, “Trees are our first line of defence against rising temperatures and the urban heat island effect, particularly in Western Sydney where temperatures in summer can soar to over 50 degrees.”

“Rosemeadow has some of the lowest tree cover in Greater Sydney and it’s the perfect location to trial new ways to use canopy cover to combat rising temperatures.”

“The research shows that we can also improve stormwater management by planting trees in stormwater basins, while also creating habitat for native animals and improving biodiversity.”

To encourage best practice in urban greening, the NSW Government is making three reports that detail the methodology of the Rosemeadow project available to councils to replicate for tree plantings on streets, reserves and in open spaces.

Member for Camden Peter Sidgreaves says “Our aim is to create a greener, more pleasant Rosemeadow for the community to use, access and enjoy, while establishing a framework of best practice methodology that can be replicated by councils across the state.”

The Rosemeadow Demonstration Project supports the Premier’s Priorities for more homes in urban areas within a 10-minute walk of quality green, open public space by 10 per cent, by 2023, and to plant one million trees in Greater Sydney by 2022.

Image: NSW Gov't