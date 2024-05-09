Plans designed by Fender Katsalidis which will see the redevelopment of the historic Coogee Bay Hotel have been approved by the Sydney Eastern Planning Panel, which will see the eastern suburbs pub transformed into a vibrant mixed-use precinct.

The development comprises two distinct areas: a hotel and 60-apartment multi-residential complex, which will feature ground floor retail. The existing Arden Bar, Brasserie and subsequent beer garden will be upgraded, while ten new hotel rooms will be added to the original 19.

OCULUS has handled the landscape design, a response sympathetic to the historical character of Coogee Bay Road. FK’s imagined built form is reminiscent of the nearby beach foreground, with a natural palette of materials reflecting as such.

“We are happy to be finally moving forward and excited to deliver a renewed Coogee Bay Hotel that will reinvigorate the Precinct,” says Coogee Bay Hotel Managing Director Chris Cheung.

“This significant 8500 sqm site is in the heart of Coogee, provides a gateway to the ocean front, and offers excellent access to services and public transport.

“As members of the community for the past 30 years, we understand the local environment and believe our plans will better integrate the hotel within the community and reinvigorate the entire site. The proposal will enhance the heritage elements of the hotel building, upgrade its accommodation offering, create a wider range of entertainment, dining options and public meeting spaces, and create a more family friendly environment.

The process for redevelopment began in 2019, and a development application was first lodged in 2021. A revised DA was then submitted by the developers following discussions with stakeholders, the community and local council.

The revised submission included an improvement of bulk and scale, a reduction in height, removal of the proposed supermarket and improvement of urban form and amenity. It was also noted by the Panel that view loss was reduced by the amended plans.

“Re-casting the Coogee Bay Hotel as a more family friendly place will improve social outcomes, add value to local business, boost the local economy and complement the character of the local area,” Cheung concludes.