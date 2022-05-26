The redevelopment of Northcote Plaza has been approved by the Victorian Government, despite initially being rejected by the local council.

It has prompted members of the community to voice their concerns that the government does little to support the affordable housing market, with just eight of the 605 homes earmarked for the development classed as social housing.

Darebin Mayor Lina Messina said the social housing approved was a “bare minimum” and Northcote Plaza was another missed opportunity to build social housing near local jobs, transport and community services.

“It’s simply appalling that the Victorian government is passing on opportunities to require social housing in major development sites where it’s most needed,” Darebin Mayor Lina Messina tells The Age.

“VCAT has supported social housing at the site for a meagre 10 years. What’s going to happen to these tenants after a decade?”

According to developer Time & Place, eight dwellings within each residential tower will be allocated for social housing, with 52 at reduced rent for a 10-year period. Opposition to the development believe inclusionary zoning for public and community housing within new developments must be mandatory. The Community Housing Industry Association believes a one percent allocation towards social and affordable housing in new developments is not sustainable.

The redevelopment includes 6,500sqm of retail space and a three-level basement car park, four residential towers and an office building. Darebin City Council rejected the proposal last year but was overruled by the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal earlier this month. It is estimated that the development will create approximately 500 construction and 350 centre-related jobs.

Northcote MP Kat Theophanous says local council is to blame for the shortcomings of the development.

“What’s most disappointing in all of this is the opportunity council has squandered to secure lower height limits, more homes for vulnerable residents and a community space which could have been used for anything from childcare, to library space, to much needed social or health services,” she said. “In the end, our community loses out because the council dropped the ball.

Time & Place believes that there are enough BTR options given by the project and that Northcote itself has become gentrified. Construction on the redevelopment will commence in 2023, with completion slated for 2025.

Image: Northcote Green